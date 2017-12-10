McDonald's Hoop News 12/9/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 12/9/17

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball 

LaBrae 69 Struthers 65 

Girard 39 Poland 64 

Canton Heritage 69 Southern Local 40 

Hickory 53 Penn Hills 62 

Westinghouse 46 New Castle 45 

Grove City 69 Clarion Limestone 45 

Girls' Basketball 

Alliance 26 Salem 61 

South Range 55 Brookfield 43

Campbell 30 Leetonia 69 

Howland 43 Struthers 54 

Harding 70 Lakeview 53 

Mineral Ridge 32 Columbiana 70 | Columbiana coach Ron Moschella wins 700th career game. 

Niles 41 Poland 62 

Cornerstone Christian 56 Cardinal Mooney 49 

Riverside 42 New Castle 33 | Game #1 

Shenango 30 New Castle 47 | Game #2 

