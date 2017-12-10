Long time Valley basketball coach wins 700th game

Columbiana girls high school basketball coach Ron Moschella won his 700th career game Saturday evening when the Clippers defeated Mineral Ridge 70-32.

Moschella started coaching in 1981 at Boardman High School and took over the Columbiana program in 2012.

The Clippers have been pretty good since the longtime coach took over winning 123 times to just 18 losses.

Moschella credits his success to having good players that are coachable and giving 100 percent all the time.