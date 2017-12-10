Cause of death unknown for woman missing from nursing home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A coroner says he was unable to determine the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found about two miles away from the Pennsylvania nursing home where she was reported missing nearly a month earlier.

The body of 77-year-old Audrey Penn was found Sept. 17 in a roadside ditch in Lower Macungie Township. Police and family members had been searching for Penn, who had Alzheimer's disease, since she wandered away from a nursing home outside Allentown on Aug. 23.

Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim said Friday that the exact cause and manner of death couldn't be determined due to the advanced stages of decomposition, but there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.

