Motorist killed, another driver injured in Ohio crash

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a motorist was killed and another driver was injured in a crash in Butler County.

The county sheriff's office says the accident happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in Liberty Township. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken a hospital for treatment of possible non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims' names are being withheld until their families are notified.

An investigation is continuing.

