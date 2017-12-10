Motorist killed, another driver injured in Ohio crash

Pat Pomroy had just gained custody of two of her young grandchildren and wanted to say prayers with them. But she had no idea how.More >>
Pat Pomroy had just gained custody of two of her young grandchildren and wanted to say prayers with them. But she had no idea how.More >>
State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.More >>
State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.More >>
Troopers believe drugs may have been a factor involved in a single-car crash in Howland that sent a Warren man to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday.More >>
Troopers believe drugs may have been a factor involved in a single-car crash in Howland that sent a Warren man to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday.More >>
John Biggs is a Youngstown native and former Los Angeles Fire Fighter. He now lives just miles away from some of the largest wildfires in Thousand Oaks.More >>
John Biggs is a Youngstown native and former Los Angeles Fire Fighter. He now lives just miles away from some of the largest wildfires in Thousand Oaks.More >>
State Troopers say one of their cruisers was struck by a car being driven by a drunk driver on Route 82 in Howland early Saturday.More >>
State Troopers say one of their cruisers was struck by a car being driven by a drunk driver on Route 82 in Howland early Saturday.More >>
The 11th Annual Feed Our Valley Concert took place Saturday at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.More >>
The 11th Annual Feed Our Valley Concert took place Saturday at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family's Cincinnati home.More >>
A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family's Cincinnati home.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a motorist was killed and another driver was injured in a crash in Butler County.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a motorist was killed and another driver was injured in a crash in Butler County.More >>
A coroner says he was unable to determine the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found about two miles away from the Pennsylvania nursing home where she was reported missing nearly a month earlier.More >>
A coroner says he was unable to determine the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found about two miles away from the Pennsylvania nursing home where she was reported missing nearly a month earlier.More >>
Authorities say a man cleaning out the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home reported finding a decomposing body.More >>
Authorities say a man cleaning out the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home reported finding a decomposing body.More >>
An Ohio college student is scheduled to be sentenced for fatally stabbing his roommate at their apartment after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food.More >>
An Ohio college student is scheduled to be sentenced for fatally stabbing his roommate at their apartment after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food.More >>
Two people are dead in Ohio after police say two gunmen opened fire on a car full of teenagers.More >>
Police in central Ohio say gunfire aimed at an SUV full of teenagers killed one teen along with a man in a nearby home who was likely hit by a stray bullet as he slept.More >>