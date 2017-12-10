Bobrovsky stops 35 shots as Blue Jackets beat Coyotes 1-0

Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points, Paul Jorgensen and Kelan Martin had 15 apiece and Butler coasted to a 95-67 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to a 97-62 blowout victory against William & Mary on Saturday.More >>
Grant Benzinger scored 13 points and Justin Mitchell collected 11 rebounds and tied a career-high with five steals as Wright State defeated Kent State 63-54 on Saturday.More >>
Josh Petruccelli and Jawanza Evans-Morris ran for two touchdowns each and second-seeded Mount Union rallied from 25 points down in the second half to defeat No. 3 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 43-40 on Saturday when the Titans...More >>
Malcolm Duvivier hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 24 and Daniel Utomi added a double-double to propel Akron to a 94-89 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday night in a game that tipped off three hours...More >>
Josh Anderson scored 30 seconds into the game and Sergei Bobrovsky did the rest, recording his 23rd career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Tyler Bozak scored two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a fast start in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.More >>
LeBron James had his 58th career triple-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-98 on Saturday night.More >>
LeBron James made certain the Cavaliers' losing ways lasted only one day.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, December 9, 2017.More >>
Columbiana girls high school basketball coach Ron Moschella won his 700th career game on Saturday night.More >>
