Police: Warrant issued for mom who fractured infant's skull

CLEVELAND (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.

Cleveland.com reports the warrant was issued Thursday in Cleveland Municipal Court for 24-year-old Dymone Smith, who faces felonious assault and child endangering charges.

Police say they were notified Nov. 30 by a doctor at a Cleveland children's hospital about injuries to Smith's 9-month-old daughter.

A police report says Smith told officers she noticed that the infant's body was "very limp" and that her right eye, arm and leg were twitching the day before she took her to the hospital.

The infant remains in a pediatric intensive care unit.

Cuyahoga County has taken custody of the infant and Smith's other three young children.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.