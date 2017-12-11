Section of Liberty Street closed in Liberty

Drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 who use the Belmont Avenue exit into Liberty will have a detour today.

Cars and trucks won't be able to directly access Belmont Avenue by way of Liberty Street because Liberty Street is closed between Motor Inn Dr. and Belmont from 7 am until 3 pm.

During that time crews will be resurfacing Liberty Street.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the recommended detour is Motor Inn Drive to Belmont Avenue.