Section of Liberty Street closed in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 who use the Belmont Avenue exit into Liberty will have a detour today.

Cars and trucks won't be able to directly access Belmont Avenue by way of Liberty Street because Liberty Street is closed between Motor Inn Dr. and Belmont from 7 am until 3 pm.

During that time crews will be resurfacing Liberty Street.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the recommended detour is Motor Inn Drive to Belmont Avenue.

