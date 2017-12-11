Youngstown man sentenced to three years after deadly crash

A Youngstown man convicted on a charge filed after a deadly crash on the city's Southside, was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.

Authorities say Eric Wallace, 28, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated vehicular homicide, but tried to withdraw that plea and get a new attorney.

The judge immediately overruled it.

According to an indictment, Wallace was under the influence of cocaine when his car ran into another car at Market Street and West LaClede Avenue on January 12, 2016.

As part of a plea bargain, a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence was dropped.

Jerome Lee Campbell-Atkins, 40, who was in the other car, died in that crash.

Wallace, who turns 29 on Tuesday, has been sentenced to three years in prison.