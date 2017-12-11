Threat forces officials to close school district

Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.

In a statement, Superintendent Timothy Williams on Monday said Upper Yoder Police are trying to determine the credibility of the threat. However, because the process is ongoing Williams decided to close all the schools.

Williams says he took the action in the interest of student safety.

