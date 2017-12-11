Lawmakers say driving suspensions overused, fines too high

Pat Pomroy had just gained custody of two of her young grandchildren and wanted to say prayers with them. But she had no idea how.More >>
State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.More >>
A trial is scheduled to begin today for the last of three men charged in connection with a deadly bar shooting involving rival biker gangs.More >>
A law enforcement official says what is believed to be an explosive device has been set off on Manhattan subway platform.More >>
Some Ohio lawmakers say the state is using driver's license suspension as an arbitrary punishment for offenses unrelated to driving while burying people under a pile of fees and fines.More >>
A Youngstown man convicted on a charge filed after a deadly crash on the city's Southside will be sentenced on the eve of his birthday.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family's Cincinnati home.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a motorist was killed and another driver was injured in a crash in Butler County.More >>
A coroner says he was unable to determine the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found about two miles away from the Pennsylvania nursing home where she was reported missing nearly a month earlier.More >>
Authorities say a man cleaning out the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home reported finding a decomposing body.More >>
