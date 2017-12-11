Quiet Monday...Snowy & Cold Tuesday

Today will be a cloudy & cold day with just a couple late afternoon snow showers possible before the accumulating snow tonight and through Wednesday morning.

Widespread snow will be likely overnight into early Tuesday morning before scattered snow squalls continue through early Wednesday morning. Snow totals from late tonight through Wednesday morning could add up to 3-6" for folks north of I-80 and 1-3" for folks south of I-80. Falling temperatures will make for a bone chilling afternoon tomorrow and subzero wind chills by 10 degrees possible early Wednesday.

Cold air stays with us for the mid to late week before thawing out this weekend with days in the upper 30s and lower 40s.