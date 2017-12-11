Trial set today for Leavittsburg man charged with biker murders

A trial is scheduled to begin today for the last of three men charged in connection with a deadly bar shooting involving rival biker gangs.

David Bailes, Jr. of Leavittsburg is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault in connection with a June shooting incident at Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue in Warren Township.

Two people died as a result of the shooting. Three others were wounded, including Bailes.

Charles Dellapenna III of Warren pleaded guilty last week to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, complicity to commit felonious assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A third suspect, James Gardner of Warren, also pleaded guilty to reduced charges earlier.

The three were indicted for the shooting deaths of Jason Moore and Robert Marto as well as the wounding of Walter Hughes and Andrew Claypool.

Officials say the shooting broke out between two local biker clubs, FTW and Brother's Regime.

Police say Gardner and Bailes belong to FTW.

Marto, Moore, Claypool, and Hughes were all members of the Brothers Regime at the time of the shooting according to police.