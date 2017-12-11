YPD Report: 12-year-old uses samurai sword to break up fight

A 12-year-old girl used a samurai sword to break up a fight between her sister and her mother according to a report filed by the Youngstown Police Department.

Police say they were called two times, within minutes of each other to a home on the 2500 block of East Midlothian Boulevard Saturday night.

Officers were first called by 39-year-old Erica Stewart who wanted her 21-year-old daughter, Breyona Grier, kicked out of the house. Police told Stewart she would need to obtain an eviction notice.

Police were called back to the house shortly afterward, and this time they say it appeared that the kitchen had been destroyed as if a street fight had taken place there.

Officers found a broken vase, broken chairs and tables, and the floor was covered with water.

EMT's administered first aid to Stewart who had cuts on her face and arm. Her daughter had a cut on her arm.

Stewart told police that the argument began because Grier broke her couch when she sat down.

Both women told police that they had been punched by the other woman. Grier said that her mother broke a glass vase over her head.

Stewart says the fight stopped when Grier's 12-year-old sister entered the kitchen crying and carrying a sheathed samurai sword.

Both Stewart and Grier were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence.

The younger sister was turned over to the care of a relative.