Music of the 1940's coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

Tickets go on sale Friday for a show bringing back music and memories from America of the1940's.

On April 4th, In The Mood will bring America’s Greatest Generation to life on the Stambaugh Auditorium stage through the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and other idols from the WW II era.

In The Mood takes a look into America’s Swing Era, recreating defining moments from the 1930s and 1940s.

The music arrangements of these American songs evoke emotions even to those born decades later.

The music, costumes, choreography, singers, dancers and a live big band make for an authentic experience.

In The Mood has been touring for nearly a quarter of a century across America, Canada and abroad.

Creator and producer Bud Forrest is a Juilliard trained pianist and conductor who served as accompanist for the official U.S. Air Force chorus, The Singing Sergeants.

Tickets for the 7:30 pm show will go on sale this Friday, December 15th at 10:00 am. Prices range from $15-$45 with applicable fees.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person.

The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9am-6pm.