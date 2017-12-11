3 injured after car hits bridge on Ohio Turnpike near Canfield

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent one car careening into a bridge, injuring three people.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday troopers were called out to Interstate 76 near the 224 overpass in Canfield.

Troopers for the Hiram Post of the State Highway Patrol say that there were at least four people inside the vehicle.

OSP says three of the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It's not yet known what may have caused the crash.

However, troopers say it appears as if the car was traveling in the westbound lane, going toward Canfield, when it crossed into the median and hit the support for the bridge overhead.

One lane of I-76 westbound remains partially closed while crews work to remove the vehicle. It has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.

