Tickets on sale Friday for Earth, Wind & Fire at Covelli Centre

One of the world top-selling musical groups is scheduled to perform at Youngstown's Covelli Centre early next year.

Promoters announced on Monday that Earth, Wind & Fire will take to the stage at 7:30 pm on March 16, 2018. Doors open at 6 pm.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 10 am at Southwoods Health box office at the Covelli Centre, or on the phone at 1-800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket Prices: $95.50 / $65.50 / $55.50 / $45.50

Earth, Wind & Fire, known for hits such as Shining Star, After the Love has Gone, and Let's Groove, has released 23 albums, recorded eight number one R&B singles, and eight double platinum top ten pop albums.

They have earned more than 50 gold and platinum albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, earning them a spot as one of the best selling music artists of all-time.

Earth, Wind & Fire, winner of nine Grammy Awards, has been inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.