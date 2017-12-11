Valley prepping for winter storm beginning Monday night

The first major snowfall of the season could begin dumping flakes across the Valley late Monday night and into the overnight hours.

As of Monday morning, the 21 StormTracker weather team was predicting a possible accumulation of 3 to 6 inches in certain parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties, and 1-3 inches toward the southern parts of Trumbull and Mahoning counties total up through Wednesday morning.

Just after noon on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Mercer County from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jess Briganti said that shortly before noon the latest projections show that accumulating snowfall will begin between midnight and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

However, while those flakes are expected to be steady through Tuesday morning, the bulk of the accumulation is expected to come late Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Briganti predicts a 24 hour period from Tuesday- Wednesday that will produce bands of lake effect snow. The "squalls" could be rapidly developing.

The bands of lake effect snow could bring the majority of the accumulation in a short amount of time.

During the squalls, drivers should pay particular care as the heavy snowfall amounts could create whiteout conditions and limit visibility.

Due to the lake effect nature of the winter storm, Briganti and the 21 StormTracker weather team are predicting a total accumulation of 3-6 inches north of Interstate 80 in Trumbull and Mercer counties.

The storm is expected to bring the potential for some blowing snow across roadways.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning the temperatures will become another concern. Briganti says that the falling temperatures will never rise above 32 degrees through Wednesday.

Wind chills, particularly Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, are expected to be below zero, and could potentially affect school hours.

Briganti reiterated that the conditions are expected to be rapidly developing and continuously changing.



Ahead of the winter storm, statewide officials are also issuing warnings and advisories.

As the first major snow event of the season, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to pay particular care on the road.

Troopers say during the winter of 2016-2017, there were over 13,000 crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads.

Those crashes resulted in 26 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

ODOT says that during the first snow or ice event, many drivers aren't prepared for the slick conditions and often forget to take it slow.

Officials say drivers should remember to drive well below the posted speed limit and leave plenty of room between cars.

Another point of concern for ODOT is to pay plenty of attention to snow plows, giving them a wide berth and slowing when following or approaching a plow.

ODOT has these tips listed on their website:

Watch Out For Blind Spots — The plow driver's field of vision is limited. If you can't see the plow's side mirrors, the driver can't see you. Stay two to three car lengths behind the plow.

Ice & Snow … Take it Slow — Snowplows travel well below the posted speed limit. Be patient. Try not to pass the plow. Watch for sudden stops or turns.

Beware of Snow Clouds — Snowplows often create clouds as they clear the roads. These Snow clouds can reduce your ability to see.

Breakdowns and mechanical failure during a snow event can be specifically dangerous during a winter storm.

Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say that in the event of a vehicle breakdown or traffic crash, motorists should turn on their hazard lights and safely position their vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain int he vehicle until help arrives.

The patrol also says if you do get stuck in the snow, ensure the tailpipe is free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

But before even getting on the road, the snow and cold create potential problems.

The Red Cross issued the following tips to make sure you're prepared for this coming winter storm and the entire snow season.

Have at least a three-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and nonperishable, easy-to-prepare food.

Check the batteries in your flashlights and radios.

As temperatures dip closer to zero, drip your faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep all heating exhaust vents clear of snow at all times and follow proper safety precautions when using any sort of portable or alternate heating sources. Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or any type of gas-powered device inside your home!

If you need to go outside, dress in several layers of lightweight clothing and be sure to wear mittens and a hat that can cover your ears. Wearing waterproof and well-insulated boots will help to keep your feet warm.

Keep sand, rock salt, or non-clumping kitty litter on hand to treat walkways and steps.

While it is most advisable to stay off the road during a storm, make sure your car is properly winterized and contains emergency supplies that include a first-aid kit, blankets, and other disaster relief items to keep you safe when traveling.

Don't forget your pets! Be sure to bring them inside, providing a warm and safe place to stay during the storm.

The Red Cross says winter storms are also a good time to remember to check on family, friends, and neighbors who may require special assistance - such as the elderly, people living alone, and people with disabilities.

Given the lake effect nature of the potential snowsqualls, wet heavy snow could be dumped quickly on certain parts of the Valley.

Health experts say wetter, heavier snows such as these can pose health risks for those who have to be outside shoveling driveways or sidewalks.

The BBC reported on a study from the U.S. Nationwide Children's Hospital in 2014 that found 1,647 people died from shoveling snow from 1990 to 2006, an average of about 100 deaths per year.

If you have to grab the shovel over the next few days, here are some tips from the American Heart Association that could help keep you safer: