Craig Beach Police Chief pleads not guilty to dereliction of duty

The Craig Beach Police Chief answered to one charge of dereliction of duty on Monday, entering a plea of not guilty.

Just moments before a scheduled hearing, an attorney for 36-year-old Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman, entered a written not guilty plea to the singular charge.

Soloman was arrested Thursday evening after a search at the village administration building.



Agents from the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office and BCI arrived at the village administration building Thursday afternoon and conducted an investigation inside the building.

Officials have not yet commented on what they were looking for specifically.

Major Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office told 21 News there is an additional investigation still going forward that "he cannot speak on at this time."

Major Allen said that the investigation has been going on for the last few weeks.

21 News learned last week that this is the second time Soloman has been arrested as a police chief on the job.

Soloman also worked for Brady Lake Police in Ravenna, where he was arrested for criminal damage or criminal endangering in 2013. He pleaded to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct.

The charge involved Soloman looking for an ex-girlfriend and damaging a fence with his vehicle.

In the police report, the girl's father told police officer Soloman was intoxicated at the time and was upset over the breakup. He also allegedly threatened to shoot himself. Soloman later told police he was not suicidal.

Craig Beach Village Council is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the arrest and decide the next course of action.

