Two injured in 3-car crash on Rt. 224 in Boardman

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a three-car crash in Boardman.

Shortly after noon, first responders were called out after three cars struck each other near the intersection of Rt. 224 and South Avenue.

Officials say the driver of a Lexus struck a Ford Mercury, which then collided with a third vehicle.

Troopers on the scene say two women were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but are expected to be ok.

As of 1:30 p.m. traffic was moving in all directions except one lane which is being diverted onto side roads to 224.

Officials were not able to identify the victims at this time.

