Snow, Tumbling Temperatures On The Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

An area of low pressure will cross the Valley early Tuesday and the day will start with up to a fresh inch or so of snow on the ground. Arctic air will pour into northern Ohio and Pennsylvania Tuesday and temperatures are expected to quickly fall. Wind chill values will drop to near zero by evening. Spotty snow showers are in the forecast for the daylight hours but the whole day will not be snowy.

Lake-effect snow showers and squalls will become more common Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. The highest chance for several additional inches of snow will be around and north of Interstate 80. Watch for rapidly changing conditions if you will be on area roads.

The lake-effect will wind down Wednesday morning but we are anticipating a return of snow by Wednesday night.