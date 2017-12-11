Austintown Police release video of cellphone store robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Police release video of cellphone store robbery

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Austintown Police have released surveillance video of a robbery at Boost Mobile that took place about two weeks ago.

Employees told police a suspect came into the store wearing a green bandana over his face. The suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded that they give him the money from the cash register, and a bag to put it in. 

Austintown Police are asking for the community's help.

If you have information on the robbery, please call the department at 330-799-9721. 

