Austintown Police release video of cellphone store robbery

Austintown Police have released surveillance video of a robbery at Boost Mobile that took place about two weeks ago.

Employees told police a suspect came into the store wearing a green bandana over his face. The suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded that they give him the money from the cash register, and a bag to put it in.

You can watch the surveillance video here:

Austintown Police are asking for the community's help.

If you have information on the robbery, please call the department at 330-799-9721.