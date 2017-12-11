OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County scheduled for this weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OVI checkpoint in Mahoning County scheduled for this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

Officers will also conduct saturation patrols throughout the county. 

The OVI Task Force will release details on the checkpoint later this week. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms