Youngstown woman charged after allegedly threatening a nursing home

A Youngstown woman was arrested Saturday morning after making a gun threat to a nursing home facility.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 26.

Police say 55-year-old Celeste Curry is charged with intimidation, inducing panic and assault.

According to the police report, a nurse was answering Curry's phone calls but was unable to hear her on the other line and hung up.

The nurse told police Curry showed up to the nurses station at Park Center Nursing Home demanding to know who was on the other line. After a short altercation, Curry punched the nurse in the face.

Police say they were told by several residents at the home that Curry was yelling "I'm going home to get my gun, I'll be back."

The facility went into lockdown, according to authorities.

Curry has been booked in the Mahoning County Jail.