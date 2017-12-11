Valley receives 14 new detox beds to battle opioid epidemic

Mahoning County has received a boost in battling with the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Fourteen new detox beds will be in downtown Youngstown at Mercy Health. Not only will those patients receive immediate detox treatment, they will also get long term help and link with community resources so they can continue their recovery.

Statistics say almost 4,000 Ohioans a year have lost their lives to overdoses. With an expansion of detox beds, experts say this will help save lives.

"There's nothing worse then having someone who needs care and is willing, and there's that short window of opportunity, and you lose them," said Dr. Joseph Sitarik, Medical Director at Neil Kennedy Recovery Center.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery says those in recovery will receive detox, intensive outpatient, or residential whatever treatment needed.

"It's our first step to get people in the door, they've got to have healthy detox, someone holding their hand as they are encouraged to surrender this chronic progressive illness," said Carolyn Givens, Director at Neil Kennedy Recovery Center.

The beds will allow a 12 county region, with Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana included, the chance to help those with opioid use disorders find the path to recovery.

"There's an old saying in recovery 'nobody dies from an opiate withdrawal you just wish you would though'. Their symptoms are so severe that they have to go out and use again they have to get pills, they have to use heroin again so it supports the individuals so that they don't have to use and eases them down," Dr. Sitarik. " I always say they're still jumping off a cliff we just give them a parachute help them ease down."