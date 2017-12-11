Boardman traffic light soon to be installed near new fire station

A traffic signal in Boardman will soon be installed by the new township fire station.

Officials say the purpose of the light is to allow fire engines to safely leave the station to get to emergency calls.

Our Print Partner, the Vindicator reported the township recently got approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation to move forward with installation of a signal near the station.

The light will be installed at Stadium Drive and Market Street in Boardman.

This is just another step toward the new fire station project that was announced in March.

Township Administrator Jason Loree says the department will begin using the station as soon as it can.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said construction of the station is slated for completion this spring. The new station will replace the fire station on Route 224.

Crews at the new fire station are now focusing on the interior. Water and electric services to the building have been installed.

The project has a $3.7 million budget, including the bid amount of $3,393,000 and a 10 percent contingency fund of $339,300.