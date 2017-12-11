Aqua Ohio marks the end of it's 2017 construction season

Aqua Ohio has marked the end of it's 2017 construction season after announcing the completion of strengthening the region's infrastructure.

As part of this project, the company worked on improvements in its water distribution system, water treatment plant and a new operations center that will open at the end of this month.

"After more than a hundred years serving Mahoning Valley residents with safe, reliable water, we're more committed than ever to the area. We have unmatched expertise in water and wastewater utilities, which continue serve residents and communities throughout the valley," said Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej.

Aqua broke ground on a new operations center in the CASTLO industrial park in downtown Struthers this spring.

Operations personnel will be moved later this month to the 14,300 square-foot building. The building includes enough space to enable Aqua to welcome future customers to its family.

The office will serve customers in Struthers, Poland, Lowellville and New Middletown, and the townships of Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield.