Tim Ryan calls for additional opioid relief funds and resources

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) and Dave Joyce (OH-14) are asking the administration for additional emergency funding to combat the nation's opioid epidemic.

A letter was written to the Office of Management and Budget Director, requesting additional funding and resources to combat the epidemic.

The request follows President Trump declaring the opioid crisis a national public emergency.

Officials say the additional funding will be used to combat the crisis directly at the community lever, where there is a lack of resources and training for our law enforcement and emergency officials.

Congressman Ryan says he has met with countless local officials and representatives who have expressed the urgent need for more resources.

"I have urged, and will continue to urge, President Trump and Congress to provide the additional funding needed to our local officials, emergency rooms, treatment facilities, child care services, and law enforcement," said Congressman Ryan.

The letter stated, "In light of the declaration by the Administration that the opioid epidemic is a public health emergency, and based on the recommendations from the Commission's report, we urge you to develop and issue a comprehensive funding proposal to Congress to combat this crisis in the next supplemental appropriations bill."