Bill Johnson introduces liquefied natural gas legislations

Congressman Bill Johnson introduced two pieces of legislation related to American liquefied natural gas.

"I am proud to introduce two bills today, which will encourage a continuing conversation regarding the importance of American liquefied natural gas exports," said Bill Johnson. "These bipartisan bills demonstrate support for a vibrant American natural gas export industry, designed to grow our economy domestically while strengthening ties with our allies abroad. I look forward to working with Members of Congress of both parties and the Trump Administration to encourage more natural gas exports."

Officials say the Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act (H.R. 4605), will allow our suppliers to compete freely on the world market, by allowing them to export natural gas after completing the FERC review process.

This is instead of waiting for additional approval by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Democrat Representative Tim Ryan, who represents Ohio's 13th District.

The Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act (H.R. 4606) codifies the Department of Energy's recent efforts to encourage the exports of small volumes of natural gas, as countries in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America look to the United States to meet their natural gas needs.

"The U.S should be doing all we can to take advantage of this abundant resource, and it is my hope that these bills will help further that goal. It's critical that we take advantage of this opportunity we've been blessed with – there is no doubt that LNG exports are creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for hard working families in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio," said Johnson.