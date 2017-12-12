The Latest: Valley weather and road conditions

Here is the latest county-by-county information on road and weather conditions in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys:

5:46 am Tuesday:

Jeep struck pole on 1600 block of Tod Ave. Warren. Jeep left the scene.

5:26 am Tuesday:

Car into weeds at 595 Perry Highway Mercer County. Tow truck pulling car out.

Vehicle off eastbound Interstate 80 mile marker 19 Mercer County, near the I-79 interchange.

Two vehicle crash with injury at TCI Park Drive, Pine Township, Mercer County.

4:54 am Tuesday:

Campbell Police report slippery conditions on Coitsville Road.

4:50 am Tuesday:

Single vehicle accident along northbound Route 11, north of Tibbets-Wick Road in Liberty. No injuries.

4:15 am Tuesday:

Boardman Township notifies Mahoning County Road crews that Southern Boulevard is icy north of Ferncliffe Ave. (North of the Home Depot)

4:08 am Tuesday:

ODOT reports seeing a dump truck broken down in the northbound lane of Market Street, south of Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township.

4:05 am Tuesday:

Lordstown Road Department out on the road.

Fairview Road between South Turner Road and Wilcox Road in Austintown reported slippery. Road department notified.

4 am Tuesday:

The valley received a dusting of snow overnight, less than an inch in most places. More snow is moving through the area and we can expect heavier lake effect snow squalls throughout today and tonight.

People living and driving north of Interstate 80 in Trumbull and Mercer Counties may expect three to six additional inches of snow between now and Wednesday morning.

Areas south of the interstate can expect another one to three inches by Wednesday.

3:45 am Tuesday:

MAHONING COUNTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports no serious road condition issues.

The Austintown Road department is coming out a 4 am to treat roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has 19 plows in Mahoning County.



TRUMBULL COUNTY

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports no serious road condition issues.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has 18 plows in Trumbull County.



COLUMBIANA COUNTY



The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports no serious road condition issues.

MERCER COUNTY



Pennsylvania State Police report no serious road condition issues.