Home firebombed on Youngstown's North Side

An arson investigator is looking into the firebombing of a home on Youngstown's North Side.

Crews from the Youngstown Fire Department were called out to a home on the 100 block of Halleck Street just before 12:30 am Tuesday.

A fire investigator tells us, two men were in the home when crude explosives described as Molotov cocktails were thrown through its windows, igniting a fire in three different spots on the first floor.

According to investigators men living at the home jumped off the second-floor balcony to escape the flames.

They weren't hurt, but shortly after telling firefighters their story, the men got into a car and drove away.

Police were called when a gun was found in the home.

The investigation continues.