Suicidal man comes down from radio tower in Niles

A Niles Police Officer is being congratulated for successfully talking a man out of taking his own life.

Police say Lt. Dan Adkins in for a Chief's Commendation after an incident called in just after 7 am Monday on MVSD property near Stevens Park.

According to police, a man had climbed onto a radio tower in the area.

Lt. Adkins, who is trained in crisis negotiation and intervention, was dispatched to the scene and made himself the primary contact with the man.

After about an hour, Adkins was able to convince the man to come down from the tower.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.