Youngstown Schools CAO applies for Columbus job

Less than one and a half years after taking a job with the Youngstown City School District, the system's Chief Academic Officer is applying for another position in another district.

Officials in the Columbus City Schools confirmed to 21 News that Ty Olverson is one of 19 people who have applied to become the next superintendent in Columbus.

The Columbus Board of Education has been involved in a nationwide search for a replacement since current Superintendent/CEO Dr. Dan Good announced in August that he would be retiring at the end of December.

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip announced in August 2017 that he had appointed Olverson as Chief Academic Officer to assess what was working and what wasn't working in the district.