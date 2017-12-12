Youngstown Schools CAO applies for Columbus job

This year's campaign was able to raise more than $73,000 with the help of generous donations from community members, organizations, and philanthropists.More >>
An arson investigator is looking into the firebombing of a home on Youngstown's North Side.More >>
For the first time in more than two years, parishioners in Campbell will once again be able to attend weekly mass at three different churches.More >>
FirstEnergy says it is nearing completion of a $26 million project that could help prevent or reduce the duration of power outages in Trumbull and Portage counties.More >>
Cortland Police are looking for the Grinch or Grinches who tried to make some family's holidays a little less bright by stealing their outdoor Christmas lights.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Police say the driver who ran the "Sherman's Safe Ride" taxi service for students at Ohio's Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.More >>
Beer sales at Ohio State University's football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family's Cincinnati home.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a motorist was killed and another driver was injured in a crash in Butler County.More >>
