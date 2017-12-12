2 females accuse 'safe ride' taxi driver of sex assault

Thirty-one years as a volunteer firefighter in Poland is a commitment to the community that the chief does not see very often anymore. Western Reserve Joint Fire District Captain David Thornton is hanging up his gear to retire at the end of the month.More >>
Thirty-one years as a volunteer firefighter in Poland is a commitment to the community that the chief does not see very often anymore. Western Reserve Joint Fire District Captain David Thornton is hanging up his gear to retire at the end of the month.More >>
"Hello beautiful!" This is the first thing that middle school girls see when entering the remodeled restrooms at Canfield Village Middle School.More >>
"Hello beautiful!" This is the first thing that middle school girls see when entering the remodeled restrooms at Canfield Village Middle School.More >>
Dancers from Ruth's Dance & Fitness Company were asked to dance the Half Time show at The Camping World Bowl scheduled in Orlando on Dec. 28.More >>
Dancers from Ruth's Dance & Fitness Company were asked to dance the Half Time show at The Camping World Bowl scheduled in Orlando on Dec. 28.More >>
An applicant for a medical marijuana grower's license, has announced plans for a 2018 Ohio ballot issue to legalize the sale and possession of marijuana.More >>
An applicant for a medical marijuana grower's license, has announced plans for a 2018 Ohio ballot issue to legalize the sale and possession of marijuana.More >>
With the cold snap ahead, officials from rescue missions across the Valley are reminding people how you can help those in need.More >>
With the cold snap ahead, officials from rescue missions across the Valley are reminding people how you can help those in need.More >>
Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.More >>
Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date nearly five years in the future for a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Police say the driver who ran the "Sherman's Safe Ride" taxi service for students at Ohio's Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.More >>
Police say the driver who ran the "Sherman's Safe Ride" taxi service for students at Ohio's Miami University is accused of sexually assaulting two female students in his vehicle.More >>
Beer sales at Ohio State University's football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.More >>
Beer sales at Ohio State University's football stadium increased 16 percent from 2016, bringing in a total of $1.35 million in net revenue this season.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed following a social media threat to harm students.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland woman who police say shook her infant daughter so hard that she fractured her skull and caused a stroke.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
An Ohio couple who say their three goats have helped ease the husband's depression has been ordered once again to get rid of them.More >>
A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family's Cincinnati home.More >>
A fundraising campaign is underway to buy a custom wheelchair for a 6-year-old girl with spina bifida after hers was stolen from in front of her family's Cincinnati home.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>