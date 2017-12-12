Three being sentenced for deadly Warren Twp. biker shootings

Two of the three men convicted in connection with a deadly bar shooting involving rival biker gangs have now been sentenced.

After pleading guilty one day earlier to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, David Bailes, Jr. of Leavittsburg was sentenced to ten years in prison on Tuesday.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge sentenced Bailes to seven years in prison for each of the two deaths and added another three years because a gun was used in the commission of the crimes.

Bailes entered the plea on the day his trial was to begin for his part in the June shooting incident at Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue in Warren Township.

Bailes was originally charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Two people died as a result of the shooting. Three others were wounded, including Bailes.

Charles Dellapenna III of Warren pleaded guilty last week to complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, complicity to commit felonious assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.

A third suspect, James Gardner of Warren, also pleaded guilty to reduced charges earlier.

After the hearing for Bailes, Gardner was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Dellapenna was still in court awaiting sentencing.

The three were indicted for the shooting deaths of Jason Moore and Robert Marto as well as the wounding of Walter Hughes and Andrew Claypool.

Officials say the shooting broke out between two local biker clubs, FTW and Brother's Regime.

Police say Gardner and Bailes belong to FTW.

Marto, Moore, Claypool, and Hughes were all members of the Brothers Regime at the time of the shooting according to police.