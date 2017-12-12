Winter weather closings and activity cancellations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Winter weather closings and activity cancellations

Posted: Updated:

Here is a list of closings and cancellations as reported to the 21 Newsroom:

Youngstown City School District | All kindergarten through 8th grade after school activities canceled on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms