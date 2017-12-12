Longtime Wilmington coach Verrelli steps down after 40 seasons

Veteran Wilmington football Coach Terry Verrelli has seen a lot in his 40 years on the sidelines. Now he'll have a different look, from the bleachers.

The longest-tenured coach in the viewing area resigned on Monday.

"I'm ready to step aside," Verrelli told 21 Sports after the Greyhounds lost their first game Friday, in the Class 2-A State Championship game, 48-0 to Southern Columbia.

Verrelli has 314 wins and is one of only 15 coaches in the Keystone State to have more than 300 wins. He took the Greyhounds to the three PIAA State Finals, winning the championship in 2008.

