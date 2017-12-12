Troopers say driver blacked out before Farmington crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Troopers say driver blacked out before Farmington crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

One of the many accidents investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol during Tuesday's wintery weather is being blamed on a driver's medical condition.

Troopers were called to State Route 88 in Farmington Township near Route 534 to what was reported to be a hit-and-run accident.

A Pontiac didn't stop after sideswiping a Chevy Cruze.

Another driver followed the Pontiac until it stopped about a quarter-of-a-mile down the road.

The patrol says it turns out that the driver of the Pontiac had blacked out due to a medical condition.

Both drivers were treated at the scene by paramedics, but neither one went to the hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac was cited for traveling left of center.

