Outdoor holiday lights stolen from Cortland neighborhoods

Cortland police are looking for the Grinch or Grinches who tried to make some family's holidays a little less bright by stealing their outdoor Christmas lights.

Police tell 21 News that owners of four homes reported that their laser projectors were stolen sometime between 5 am and 8 am on Monday.

The homes targeted were on North Mecca Street, Pearl Street, Market Street, and Sunset Drive.

Some of the projectors are worth as much as $150 each, according to reports filed with police.

Police say they have no suspects, but anyone with information about the thefts is being asked to call Cortland Police at 330-638-1000.

The website lasersandlights.wordpress.com offers several suggestions on ways to secure your lights.

Add a cable to a stake that you drive into the ground. For added security, you can use a posthole digger and a longer piece of rebar bent at the bottom and pour concrete around it.

With a lead cable clasp, the cable is locked to the light. Although it could be dismantled with a hex wrench and patience. Drilling a hole thru the upper projector portion would be even more secure.

By drilling a hole thru the rebar the cable is attached there with a loop and lead cable locking clasp smashed closed.

They also suggest purchasing a wall flange to replace the stake and mount the unit overhead out of reach.