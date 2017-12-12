FirstEnergy project aims to reduce Trumbull County outages

FirstEnergy says it is nearing completion of a $26 million project that could help prevent or reduce the duration of power outages in Trumbull and Portage counties.

Work is expected to wrap up this month on the replacement of existing 69-kilovolt wires and poles that will connect existing electric substations in Garrettsville and Newton Falls.

New equipment is being added to the two substations to handle the line’s increased capacity and support growing electric demand.

New switching devices that can be remotely monitored and controlled are being added to the line to allow operators to respond to operational conditions more quickly, according to First Energy.

“The new line and remote-control equipment will help strengthen and modernize the grid, and increase the flexibility and redundancy of our system,” said Randy Frame, regional president, Ohio Edison.

The new line is expected to be energized by the end of this year.