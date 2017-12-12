Two Campbell Catholic churches reopen for weekly Mass

For the first time in more than two years, parishioners in Campbell will once again be able to attend weekly mass at three different churches.

Monseigneur Polando told 21 News that the diocese has made the decision to utilize St. John the Baptist Church on Reed Avenue and St. Lucy/St. Rose de Lima Church on Tenney Avenue for weekly services again.

Msgr Polando said that community members were vocal in that they wanted the churches reopened.

Since the diocese never sold the buildings and had to pay for heating and cooling anyways, the decision was made to reopen for mass.

However, all of the churches funding and other needs are still centralized. Msgr. Polando said that they will remain a consolidated parish.

The decision was made to close St. John and St. Lucy churches in 2015.

At that time a pastoral letter said that the church parish didn't have the population or contributions to maintain three campuses perpetually.

According to a Facebook post on St.Lucy's Parish page, masses will resume Saturday evenings at 5:30 p.m. with a Christmas Eve Mass planned 10 p.m.

St.John the Baptist's Facebook page announced last week that Sunday masses will now be held weekly at 9 a.m.