Feed Our Valley wraps up 11th year, more than $745,000 donated overall

The 11th annual Feed Our Valley campaign is coming to a close.

This year's campaign was able to raise more than $73,000 with the help of generous donations from community members, organizations, and philanthropists.

In 2007, 21 News became aware of a growing problem in our Valley - hunger. And instead of just reporting on the problem, we created "Project: Feed Our Valley."

Through the last 11 years, the campaign has raised $745,720 and collected 695,810 pounds of food.

Now known as "Feed Our Valley," the public service effort in now in its 10th year. "Feed Our Valley" has educated people about hunger in our community.

It's also been a "call to action" to raise vital donations of food and money in order to feed our hungry neighbors.

The beneficiary of this 21 News project is Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley; a local organization which fills 15,000 food requests each week.

Alarmingly, that number has more than doubled since 2007, when the Food Bank filled 7,400 requests per week.

Currently, Second Harvest has 148 member agencies which distribute food to people in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties.

Last minute donations for the 2017 Feed Our Valley Campaign will still be accepted through December 15th.