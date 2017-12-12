C-SPAN bus visits Valley high school students

Students and teachers from two separate local high schools got the chance to interact with a C-SPAN community outreach tool.

The brand new, state of the art 45-foot customized motor coach is making a tour of all 50 states (including Alaska and Hawaii), and will plan to visit every capital by the midterm elections in 2018.

The newly redesigned bus features special interactive educational material, including 11 interactive tablets, a smart TV, and a classroom area, along with an HD production studio and selfie station.

On Tuesday. the bus stopped at both Boardman and Poland High Schools.

To help welcome the tour local officials, including gubernatorial candidate Senator Joe Schiavoni (Ohio State Representative - D-33), as wells as Township and Village Trustees, Financial managers, and others gathered.

C-SPAN established the C-SPAN Bus community outreach program on Nov. 2, 1993, to ask community members for their opinions on matters the affect their daily lives.