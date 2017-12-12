12 governors urge Congress to fund children's health program

When it comes to kids with cancer, most health care providers who care for them say they'd help their patients get medical marijuana.More >>
Women who are exposed to air pollution right before or after they become pregnant may be more likely to have a baby with birth defects, new research suggests.More >>
When it comes to kicking the smoking habit, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.More >>
Many studies have tried to pinpoint the best time of day to exercise for peak performance and best results. But most of these studies were designed for elite athletes.More >>
Americans were warned repeatedly last August not to look at a highly anticipated solar eclipse with the naked eye, and now a new case study demonstrates exactly why.More >>
It's never too late for women to lose weight to lower their breast cancer risk, a new study suggests.More >>
Kids are more likely to develop asthma if their moms chug sugary drinks during pregnancy, a new study suggests.More >>
When parents bring a premature baby home from the hospital, it's the dads who feel the most stress, a new study finds.More >>
Hundreds of minor genetic mutations start to form in the cells of an embryo soon after conception, researchers have discovered.More >>
Age can often bring a loss of hearing, and for some, mental decline in the form of dementia. But are the two linked?More >>
