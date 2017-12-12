Steelers put LB Shazier on injured reserve with spine injury

Veteran Campbell football coach Ed Rozum hasn’t decided whether to return in 2018.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier's season is over.More >>
Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots and Mark Barberio scored in the third period, helping the Colorado Avalanche top the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, December 11, 2017.More >>
Veteran Wilmington football Coach Terry Verrelli has seen a lot in his 40 years on the sidelines. Now he'll have a different look, from the bleachers.More >>
Kamar Baldwin scored 19 points, Paul Jorgensen and Kelan Martin had 15 apiece and Butler coasted to a 95-67 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 27 points to lead Ohio State to a 97-62 blowout victory against William & Mary on Saturday.More >>
