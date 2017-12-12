Police: Man apparently crushed trying to steal van wheels

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.

Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says officers were called to the Homewood neighborhood just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and found the man dead.

Investigators believe he was trying to steal the wheels off a van when the vehicle fell on him.

The man hasn't been identified. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.