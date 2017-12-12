20th anniversary brings rival schools together for holiday donation

Two Valley middle schools came together Tuesday to make a donation to hundreds of needy families.

Students from Springfield Local Intermediate and Crestview Middle Schools have been donating unwrapped gifts and nonperishable food items for their annual gift exchange for needy families for the past 20 years.

One student per homeroom, who brings in a gift and canned good, was chosen to deliver the items for the exchange during lunch Burger King in Columbiana.

Every year between the two schools, students are usually able to collect between 1,000-1,500 gifts.

The gifts are then distributed by the Springfield Community Council of Churches and the Community Council of Churches in Columbiana to those in need.

The students told 21 News that they welcomed the opportunity to come together and help families in need.