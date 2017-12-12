TCTC recognized by Apple for innovative teaching

The Trumbull Career and Technical Center became one of 400 schools that have been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2017-2019.

Apple Distinguished Schools are schools that have been recognized for innovation, leadership, and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.



Mary Flint, TCTC Director stated, "The use of iPad and Mac by all staff and students in our building has had a significant impact on the way our teachers teach and our students learn. Our teachers have cultivated an environment of excitement by enhancing and creating curriculum and innovative lessons which have resulted in greater creativity and critical thinking skills, increased collaboration and student engagement."

Flint noted that "Technology has provided our students with a platform to create digital projects while practicing and implementing coding skills. The use of these skills in the classroom and while competing in their Career and Technical Student Organizations has enabled them to be recognized nationally for their achievements, and prepared them for success in postsecondary education and employment".



The Trumbull Career and Technical Center, located in Warren, Ohio serves the communities in Trumbull County in Northeast Ohio.

Students in 11th and 12th grade who reside in Trumbull County can enroll in one of our 32 Career and Technical Programs from 13 different career fields.