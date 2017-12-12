Disruptive Winter Storm On The Way - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Disruptive Winter Storm On The Way

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
After a (for some) snowy Tuesday night, lake-effect snow will wind down early Wednesday but the day will start with frigid temperatures and wind chills below zero.

The break from wintry weather will be a short one. An Alberta Clipper system will track into the region Wednesday afternoon and snow will overspread the area by 2pm-4pm. We expect snow to continue for much of Wednesday night. Accumulations of 4-6 inches will be common and hazardous road conditions will result. 

Leftover flurries will fade away by midday on Thursday. A quiet but cold Thursday night will be followed by another cold day Friday. A weather disturbance is likely to spark some snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures will moderate somewhat during the weekend and early next week. 

