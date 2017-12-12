Disruptive Winter Storm On The Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a (for some) snowy Tuesday night, lake-effect snow will wind down early Wednesday but the day will start with frigid temperatures and wind chills below zero.

Wind chills will drop below zero in most places tonight and air temperatures will end up in the lower teens. pic.twitter.com/NRHefPRt3a — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) December 12, 2017

The break from wintry weather will be a short one. An Alberta Clipper system will track into the region Wednesday afternoon and snow will overspread the area by 2pm-4pm. We expect snow to continue for much of Wednesday night. Accumulations of 4-6 inches will be common and hazardous road conditions will result.

Leftover flurries will fade away by midday on Thursday. A quiet but cold Thursday night will be followed by another cold day Friday. A weather disturbance is likely to spark some snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures will moderate somewhat during the weekend and early next week.