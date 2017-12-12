Youngstown teacher's union files another complaint against CEO Mohip

The Youngstown Education Association has filed yet another unfair labor practice complaint against the school's CEO Krish Mohip.

The complaint, filed with the State Employee Relation Board on Dec. 4, alleges that on Sept. 5 CEO Mohip authorized a $5,000 signing bonus for new teachers.

The YEA says that as the collective bargaining unit for teachers in the district, they should have had the knowledge and the ability to bargain.

The complaint says that Mohip, "unilaterally altered the wages, hours, and other terms of conditions of employment of bargaining unit members."

The union goes on to state in the charge that the State Employee Relation Board issued a probable cause complaint about the same allegations in 2001.

In that instance, a memorandum of understanding was issued stating the school's governing forces would not implement signing bonuses without "good faith bargaining" with the education association.

The union argues that memorandum of understanding should still stand for CEO Mohip.

Responding to the unfair labor practice complaint about signing bonuses on Tuesday, Mohip said, "I maintain it was the appropriate course of action and in the best interests of students. It's important that children are taught by highly qualified teachers."

This is not the first unfair labor practice charge brought forth by the union since Mohip took over control of the operations of the Youngstown City School District.

In May, the Youngstown Education Association filed an unfair labor practice charge, accusing Mohip of using the media to twist facts and engage in public bargaining for his benefit.

Another complaint filed in May accused Mohip of using an offer of a 5 percent teachers raise to accelerate his powers provided under House Bill 70.

The State Employee Relations Board ruled in August to dismiss that claim, then ruled against an appeal in September, dismissing the charge completely.

In September, the union filed three grievances alleging that the administration of the school district has violated teacher contracts, particularly when it comes to specifications about teacher/student contact time.

Contact hours refer to the number of teaching hours given to a specific instructor during the day.

A separate grievance claims that some teachers within the district have been scheduled days without planning periods, lunch hours, and are being asked to work more hours than what is allowed for in their contracts.

However, throughout the last several months, the question has revolved around which powers Mohip is granted under House Bill 70.

HB 70, as its commonly referred to, went into effect October 2015. It gives the CEO in charge of failing school districts unheard of powers.

For instance, after the first report card a district receives under HB 70, the CEO has the power to reconstitute any school in the district. As part of that change, principals and administrative staff can be replaced.

A majority of the school's staff, including teaching and non-teaching employees, can also be replaced.

The CEO can hire a nonprofit or for-profit organization to manage operations of the school.

Schools can be re-opened as a community school, a STEM school, or even permanently closed.

The CEO can also reopen any collective bargaining agreement that's made after HB 70 took effect to renegotiate terms.

After the school district receives its second report card under HB 70, the CEO can limit, suspend or alter any provision of a collective bargaining agreement that's made after HB 70 took effect, provided the CEO doesn't reduce base hourly pay or insurance benefits.

The union says Mohip's powers under HB 70 wouldn't start until after the 2018-2019 school year.

However, Mohip has argued that HB 70 took effect in October of 2015, the 2015-2016 school year was the first school year under HB 70. The 2016-2017 school year, was the districts second year under the CEO plan.