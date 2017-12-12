FHI Report: Two cities in Mahoning Valley show signs of financial stress

One county and nine cities in Ohio, including two in the Valley, are showing signs of financial stress for fiscal year 2016.

Nearly two-thirds of Ohio's county governments are showing an increase in the number of "critical" or "cautionary" warnings, according to the second annual "Financial Health Indicators" report, or FHI.

New enhancements to the FHI tool will allow for a deeper, regional analysis to help with any issues in communities.

Auditor of State Dave Yost unveiled the first Financial Health Indicators in January to gauge the fiscal health of Ohio's 88 counties and 247 cities and help them avoid a fiscal crisis.

The 17 indicators are based on financial data provided by cities and counties in their annual financial statements, providing a snapshot of their fiscal health based on a historical analysis of other local governments that have been declared in fiscal distress.

"The aim is to provide communities and counties with advance warning of looming financial difficulties so that they can take steps to halt and reverse these trends," Auditor Yost said.

Six cities, Alliance, Martins Ferry, North College Hill, Upper Sandusky, Warren and Zanesville, are showing early signs of fiscal stress and may be two to three years away from experiencing fiscal stress, based on their current financial data and trends.

Thirteen cities, Belpre, Cincinnati, Elyria, Galion, Garfield Heights, Kenton, Lebanon, Lima, New Philadelphia, Riverside, Springdale, Springfield and Youngstown, are a single indicator away from facing an elevated state of fiscal stress.

"Our cities and counties are generally well-managed," Auditor Yost said. "Unfortunately, those leaders sometimes are challenged by financial factors beyond their control: A major employer downsizing or relocating, or reductions in federal or state funding. They're working hard to be good financial stewards, but it's clear there is elevated financial stress in many of our local governments."

According to county data, 55 of the 88 counties (62.5 percent) had more critical and cautionary indicators in 2016 than in the prior year, while 23 percent (20 of 88) showed improvement.

Data show 111 of the 247 cities (45 percent) had more critical and cautionary indicators in 2016 than in the prior year, while 44 percent (108 of 247) showed improvement.

While taken together, counties had 36 critical outlook indicators in 2015, while they had 64 in 2016, an increase of 78 percent.

For 2017, the FHI tool has been enhanced to allow for greater analysis by city and county officials, their residents, policymakers and the media.

The enhancements allow for the user to:

Select a specific group of cities or counties for comparisons.

Compare entities by population or overall budgets.

Sort data by specific financial health indicators.

"The response to the FHI last year was extremely positive, yet we knew we could enhance it to allow for greater analysis, which is, after all, why it was created in the first place," Auditor Yost said. "The discussion around community finances was elevated after the FHI became available, and we expect it to increase this year."